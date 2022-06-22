Benny The Butcher responded to a viral tweet comparing himself to Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins on Twitter, Tuesday. In the picture of Wiggins, he can be seen with bloodshot red eyes after winning the NBA Finals.

"So word on Twitter is I look like Andrew Wiggins when he wasted…I kind of see it," Benny wrote in response to the picture.

The picture of Wiggins resulted in many more comparisons as well including Lethal Weapon actor Danny Glover. One tweet comparing Benny to Wiggins has as many as 25,000 likes and 3,000 retweets.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Wiggins has yet to comment on the viral picture, as he's likely still celebrating the Warriors' NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics. Despite Steph Curry winning the highly coveted Finals MVP award, Wiggins put together a critical performance throughout the series. In the six most important games of his career, he averaged 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds,2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks. After having proven himself on the biggest stage, Wiggins enters the final season of his contract. The team is expected to discuss an extension at some point this summer.

Benny has stayed busy himself, recently releasing Tana Talk 4. The project features J. Cole, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, and more.

Check out Benny's tweet below.

[Via]