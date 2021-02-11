There's probably a case to be made that the Griselda camp has already delivered at least one classic album, though that should be left to the hip-hop purists to debate. Of course, between Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher, there is certainly enough material befitting of the classic title, given how dominant their run has been over the past few years. And it's not set to slow down anytime soon -- not with Benny gearing up to launch his new album The Plugs I Met 2.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Today, The Butcher shared a promising update from his balcony in Miami, teasing that his next body of work was about to be a big one. "Plugs 2 on the way," he confirms. "Everytime I come to Miami it's right before I drop a crazy project. Never question what I do. Four years straight, three classics, about to be four. Put some respect on my shit, this is what I do. Big BSF. Big Griselda. Plugs 2, Harry Fraud what up?"

Few can argue that Benny hasn't earned the right to be confident in what he brings to the table, having easily solidified himself as one of the game's most consistent emcees. With The Plugs I Met 2 having been confirmed to be arriving in full on March 19th, be sure to keep an eye out for further glimpses at guest appearances and artwork as they surface. Are you excited for a classic album from the Butcher?