Benny The Butcher Opens The Vault For "Pyrex Picasso" EP

When it comes to applying pressure, Benny The Butcher does not let up. The Buffalo, New York icon is undeniably a force to be reckoned with in the Rap game—whether he's flying solo, going hard with his Griselda crew, or lighting up the booth alongside The Black Soprano Family. Last week, Benny made an appearance on New Music Friday when he delivered "Alone" with Rick Hyde and G Herbo, and this week, he's back with a seven-track EP that he yanked from the vault.

"Pyrex Picasso out now…Tracks I did 3 years ago, recorded the whole album in one day. Had to let that be known go cop tht sh*t," he wrote on social media. The project features guests like Elcamino, Rick Hyde, and Conway the Machine. Each featured artist makes multiple appearances on the record, so stream Pyrex Picasso and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. 1st Name Basis

2. Flood The Block

3. PWRDRL ft. Elcamino

4. Pyrex Picasso ft. Rick Hyde, Conway the Machine

5. '73 ft. Elcamino, Rick Hyde

6. The Iron Curtain

7. Fly With Me ft. Conway the Machine