Benny The Butcher Locks In With OT The Real & DJ Green Lantern On "Coke & Guns"

OT The Real and DJ Green Lantern are preparing to bring nothing but rugged bars and beats on their forthcoming joint project, Broken Glass.With the project due out next month, they've returned with a gritty banger titled, "Coke & Guns" ft. Benny The Butcher. Organ chords jump over warm drums as both rappers reflect on their rise in the streets and transition into the rap game. "They say I should leave my hood, but all my fiends is out here," OT raps on the record.
Broken Glass will be a 12-song effort with appearances coming from Uncle Murda, Eto, Millyz, and more.
Peep the tracklist below.
Broken Glass
Coke & Guns Feat Benny The Butcher
4 Wheeler
Go To War Feat Millyz
The Wheels Fall Off
The Details
So Foul Feat Uncle Murda & Eto
You Do It
Serious Shit Feat SKNJ
You Are Who You Eat With, Pt. II
DJ Green Lantern Freestyle
I Got You
Quotable Lyrics
I'm flyin' out the plug while y'all n***as flippin' pennies
Re'ing up with 20, yeah, I was really gettin' busy
You gotta watch out for snakes, they'll shake your circle
I was trappin' on parole late, breakin' curfew