mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher Locks In With OT The Real & DJ Green Lantern On "Coke & Guns"

Aron A.
November 23, 2021 20:15
1.1K Views
13
0
Via PublicistVia Publicist
Via Publicist

Coke & Guns
Ot The Real & DJ Green Lantern Feat. Benny The Butcher

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
30% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Ot The Real & DJ Green Lantern prep for their upcoming project with "Coke & Guns" ft. Benny The Butcher.


OT The Real and DJ Green Lantern are preparing to bring nothing but rugged bars and beats on their forthcoming joint project, Broken Glass.With the project due out next month, they've returned with a gritty banger titled, "Coke & Guns" ft. Benny The Butcher. Organ chords jump over warm drums as both rappers reflect on their rise in the streets and transition into the rap game. "They say I should leave my hood, but all my fiends is out here," OT raps on the record.

Broken Glass will be a 12-song effort with appearances coming from Uncle Murda, Eto, Millyz, and more.

Peep the tracklist below.

  1. Broken Glass

  2. Coke & Guns Feat Benny The Butcher

  3. 4 Wheeler

  4. Go To War Feat Millyz

  5. The Wheels Fall Off

  6. The Details

  7. So Foul Feat Uncle Murda & Eto

  8. You Do It

  9. Serious Shit Feat SKNJ

  10. You Are Who You Eat With, Pt. II

  11. DJ Green Lantern Freestyle

  12. I Got You

Quotable Lyrics
I'm flyin' out the plug while y'all n***as flippin' pennies
Re'ing up with 20, yeah, I was really gettin' busy
You gotta watch out for snakes, they'll shake your circle
I was trappin' on parole late, breakin' curfew

Ot The Real
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  3
  0
  1.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Ot The Real DJ Green Lantern Benny The Butcher
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Benny The Butcher Locks In With OT The Real & DJ Green Lantern On "Coke & Guns"
13
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject