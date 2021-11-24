Benny The Butcher Locks In With OT The Real & DJ Green Lantern On "Coke & Guns"

OT The Real and DJ Green Lantern are preparing to bring nothing but rugged bars and beats on their forthcoming joint project, Broken Glass.With the project due out next month, they've returned with a gritty banger titled, "Coke & Guns" ft. Benny The Butcher. Organ chords jump over warm drums as both rappers reflect on their rise in the streets and transition into the rap game. "They say I should leave my hood, but all my fiends is out here," OT raps on the record.

Broken Glass will be a 12-song effort with appearances coming from Uncle Murda, Eto, Millyz, and more.

Peep the tracklist below.

Broken Glass Coke & Guns Feat Benny The Butcher 4 Wheeler Go To War Feat Millyz The Wheels Fall Off The Details So Foul Feat Uncle Murda & Eto You Do It Serious Shit Feat SKNJ You Are Who You Eat With, Pt. II DJ Green Lantern Freestyle I Got You

Quotable Lyrics

I'm flyin' out the plug while y'all n***as flippin' pennies

Re'ing up with 20, yeah, I was really gettin' busy

You gotta watch out for snakes, they'll shake your circle

I was trappin' on parole late, breakin' curfew