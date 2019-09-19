mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher Joins Philly's Dark Lo On Gully Street Anthem "Ripped Apart"

Aron A.
September 18, 2019 20:38
Ripped Apart
Dark Lo Feat. Benny The Butcher

Dark Lo drops off the first single off of his forthcoming project.


Dark Lo and Benny The Butcher are no strangers to each other and now, they've reunited for a brand new banger. Dark Lo grabbed Benny for his brand new single, "Ripped Apart." The two deliver gully bars surrounding life in the street over a grim and menacing instrumental handled by Chup the Producer.

“Ripped Apart” was effortlessly recorded by me and The Butcher in Philly.  Working with Benny was easy, as he has the same energy, focus and balance that I do” Dark Lo told Complex.  “More music from us will be available soon!”

Benny added, “When you put Griselda and OBH together you should you know what you are going to get.  Those are my brothers!”

Dark Lo's new project, American Made is due out on September 20th.

Quotable Lyrics
Naw, I ain't jumpin' on no bandwagons
In the yard, doin' pull up 'til my hands callous
Fendi belt but my pants saggin' or my lil' man's flaggin'
Look like my watch took dance classes

Dark Lo
