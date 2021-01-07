mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher Joins Last Days On "Tradition"

Aron A.
January 06, 2021 21:01
Last Days and Benny The Butcher get to the money on "Tradition."


Griselda was on a hot streak all 2020. Conway, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher all delivered solid bodies of work throughout the year, and their feature game was equally impressive. Collaborations that have landed them on Grammy-nominated albums but they've continued to keep their imprint in the underground. Some of them may have flown under your radar.

Benny The Butcher linked up with Last Days towards the tail end of 2020 for a brand new record titled, "Tradition." An anthem for the hustlers and go-getters, Last Days describes only knowing the grind just as he's seen from his parents coming up. Benny The Butcher swoops in on the last verse with another display of his natural ability to demolish a verse.

Press play on Last Days new track "Tradition" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Street n***as run the world, I'm active, we bias
Nowadays, you got to talk to a rapper like he wired
Word to every half I flipped, I earned all the cash I get
Money under mattresses from cocaine establishments

