In what can only be described as a match made in bar-heaven, Benny The Butcher has officially confirmed that he'll be playing a pivotal role on Grafh's upcoming album.

Today, the elite Black Soprano Family lyricist took to Twitter to announce the news, revealing that the project will be produced in its entirety by the late Griselda mentor DJ Shay.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"OCT.15th @grafh dropping some crazy shit," reveals Benny, sharing a behind-the-scenes studio picture of himself and Grafh linking up. "Whole tape pro by my mentor @djshaybsf and executive pro by me. Yall kno what this ni*ga pen capable of and a lot of rappers scared of tht type of lyrical ability but I love to tap in with the REAL spitters OCT 15th mark it on ya calendar."

Those already familiar with Grafh already know that The Oracle emcee is an absolute monster when it comes to the bars -- and perhaps even more notably -- when it comes to flow. Ever since he first emerged with a slew of mixtapes (and a song over Kanye West production, if you didn't know) back in the early millennium, it was evident that Grafh was simply flowing differently from the rest of the game.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Though he never quite caught on in the mainstream, his technical prowess was deeply appreciated by his peers -- and it appears to have remained that way, given Benny The Butcher's involvement in his upcoming album. Speaking of which, you'll be able to catch Grafh's next body of work when it drops on October 15th, produced by DJ Shay and executive-produced by Benny The Butcher.

Are you excited to see The Butcher stepping into a new role? And might we be looking at the album that finally gives Grafh the credit he deserves in the mainstream eye?