Over the last couple of years, Lil Baby has cemented himself as one of the best rappers in the entire world. He has a plethora of hits to his name and whenever he hops on a feature, you know you are in for an amazing verse. While he may come from the younger generation of new rappers, he still has all of the bars in the world, and he has certainly captured the attention of some of the more veteran lyricists in the genre.

One such MC is none other than Benny The Butcher. For example, Benny was on Instagram recently when he started talking about Lil Baby's new track "In A Minute." As Benny says below, “When Lil Baby said ‘I only sleep 40,000 feet in the air only time I get Z’s’ I felt that. He took me there with that shit."





"In A Minute" is one of Lil Baby's latest tracks, and it appears to be a teaser for a larger body of work that will come out towards the summer. Fans have been waiting for a new Baby album since 2020's My Turn, and it seems like that project could very well be on the way sooner rather than later. Needless to say, Benny The Butcher will be tapping in.

In the meantime, you can check out the music video for "In A Minute," down below.