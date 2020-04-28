Benny The Butcher, HiJInks & G. Huff Connect On "M.A.M.N"

Benny The Butcher is on his way up right now. The Griselda member had an incredible 2019 and even with the pandemic, he's making sure the fans are getting new music from BSF recently dropped "Da Mob" as well as "Quarantine Freestyle." Now, United Grinds taps Benny The Butcher, G. Huff, and HiJinks for another record for the streets. Bringing that mid-aughts New York energy, the three rappers are blessed with production from Vice Souletric for a street-sweeping banger titled, "M.A.M.N." The song's title stands for "Me And My N***as" as the three rappers use their verses to define loyalty.

Check out their new song below and keep your eyes peeled for more music from Benny The Butcher as well as G. Huff and HiJinks.

Quotable Lyrics

Hustlers love me, you fucks disgust me

My young n***a shootin' quick like he from Kentucky

If we beefin' and we ain't stretch you then you must been lucky

'Cause the .44 Bulldog come with puppies