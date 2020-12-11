Benny The Butcher Has A Message For His Shooters On "3:30 In Houston"

Benny The Butcher has been widely celebrated as one of the game's realest emcees, and today the self-declared Forefather Of Butchery is back to let a few things off his chest. As many know, the Griselda lyricist was recently shot in the leg in Houston Texas after he was held at gunpoint during an armed robbery. And while Benny has been since recovering, it was only a matter of time before he took to the booth to explain his side of the story.

Enter "3:30 In Houston," Benny's latest drop that immediately touches on the events that left him wheelchair-bound for the foreseeable future. Over a tense instrumental, he maintains that karma played a role in his shooting, citing prior incidents that tipped the scales against him. "Rolls Royce truck, they said we stood out, only one mistake, I ain't have a lookout," reflects Benny. "Quarter in jewels, shoppin' at Walmart, take me out the hood, but can't take the hood out."

"Out the hospital to a private jet, the bullet really ain't damage nothin," he continues, after sounding off on the bloggers, the men who shot him, the opps, and Wendy Williams. " Ni**as would've been in my position, I bet they would've hit the panic button, man / They was sent for me, my dawg in Houston got a tip for me / Mexicans that'll wig for me, their pinky fingers gettin' sent to me." From the sound of Benny's icy and calculated menace, it's easy to understand why he earned the moniker of "The Butcher" to begin with.

Check it out for yourself now, and show some love to one of the year's most dominant rappers.

