It was back in the summer of 2020 when Benny The Butcher spoke about what it was like visiting Kanye West's ranch. The Def Jam rapper was reportedly one of several artists tapped for Donda and for a brief moment, he was locked in with West and Co. in the Rap mogul's Wyoming studio. Benny's fans were excited to hear what they worked on and looked forward to Benny The Butcher's feature on the record, but Donda came and went without a look from the Griselda icon.

During a recent visit to L.A. Leakers on Power 106, Benny was asked about that missed opportunity. He explained why he believed he was left off of Donda.

"I think this is why I'm not [on Donda]," he began. "I went out there to get on the motherf*cka like everybody else... We left from here, L.A., I had like a half a pound of weed on me at that small ass airport. Shook as a motherf*cka."

"We went there, but you know what? My daughter had to perform at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, I was on tour," Benny continued. "I had to see that... I did not want to leave. I was out there in Wyoming for two days. We was just listening to beats. Havoc was there, everybody was out there, so I came back and it was pandemic. It was no traveling and West was still over here, [Conway The Machine] was still over here, they was all together."

"They end up flying back to L.A. on a jet and then going back but I had already left." He joked that it "wasn't that Ye don't f*ck with me" before petitioning for placement on Donda 2. Check out the clip of the interview and Benny The Butcher's full chat with L.A. Leakers below.