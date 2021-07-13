mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher Enlists Conway The Machine & Rick Hyde On "Pyrex Picasso"

Aron A.
July 13, 2021 19:26
837 Views
61
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Pyrex Picasso
Benny The Butcher Feat. Conway The Machine & Rick Hyde

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
40% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine and Rick Hyde connect for "Pyrex Picasso."


Griselda is still riding high in the rap game. With Westside Gunn preparing to drop another two project before the year's end, Benny The Butcher and Conway have been keeping their loyal and dedicated fanbase with new music on a regular basis. Now, the two have linked up alongside Rick Hyde for a brand new cut titled, "Pyrex Picasso." Chop La Rok and Rare Scrilla handle the cinematic production while Hyde handles hook duty. Benny and Conway bring those vivid interpretations of the trap and the streets to life with a mafioso twist.

Benny The Butcher is a few months removed from the release of, The Plugs I Met 2 with Harry Fraud while Conway dropped off La Maquina earlier this year.

Check out "Pyrex Picasso" below.

Quotable Lyrics
You see that G-Wagon fly by
I drop my shit, rappers gotta respect the pressure that I apply
Bag for bag, boy, it's not even fair
Closet full of kicks, at least two-thousand a pair
Took a trip to Vegas, got 20 thousand to spare

Benny The Butcher
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  1
  1
  837
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Benny The Butcher Conway The Machine Rick Hyde
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Benny The Butcher Enlists Conway The Machine & Rick Hyde On "Pyrex Picasso"
61
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject