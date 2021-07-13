Benny The Butcher Enlists Conway The Machine & Rick Hyde On "Pyrex Picasso"

Griselda is still riding high in the rap game. With Westside Gunn preparing to drop another two project before the year's end, Benny The Butcher and Conway have been keeping their loyal and dedicated fanbase with new music on a regular basis. Now, the two have linked up alongside Rick Hyde for a brand new cut titled, "Pyrex Picasso." Chop La Rok and Rare Scrilla handle the cinematic production while Hyde handles hook duty. Benny and Conway bring those vivid interpretations of the trap and the streets to life with a mafioso twist.

Benny The Butcher is a few months removed from the release of, The Plugs I Met 2 with Harry Fraud while Conway dropped off La Maquina earlier this year.

Check out "Pyrex Picasso" below.

Quotable Lyrics

You see that G-Wagon fly by

I drop my shit, rappers gotta respect the pressure that I apply

Bag for bag, boy, it's not even fair

Closet full of kicks, at least two-thousand a pair

Took a trip to Vegas, got 20 thousand to spare

