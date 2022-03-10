Benny The Butcher Eats Up Iconic DMX Beat For L.A. Leakers Freestyle

We're less than 12 hours away from Benny The Butcher's highly anticipated project, Tana Talk 4. The rapper's remained one of the fiercest lyricists over the past few years, leveling up with each project, each song, and each freestyle that he delivers. This week, he returned to the LIFTOFF Show for his latest L.A. Leakers freestyle where he took on one of the hardest DMX's records and added his spin to it.

Westside Gunn previously stated Benny will be giving Def Jam that "'98 feel back," and that's clearly a statement that Benny took to heart. During his latest freestyle on the LIFTOFF Show, Benny goes in on "N***az Done Started Something" off of DMX's It's Dark and Hell Is Hot. Off the rip, Benny reminds folks of his origin story in Buffalo and how that morphed into the BSF empire that he aspires to build Bill Gates-level wealth with.

"Face of Def Jam, and we plan on changin' the score/ This time, the street shit gon' get some label support/ Thankful for the legends who paved the way but ain't get awards/ 'Cause every hustler at the table done took some game from New York," he raps on the record.

Tana Talk 4 drops at midnight. Peep his new freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

I came for the Forbes, came for the Blood, came for the gore

They ask me, am I the Butcher? I ain't gotta explain it no more

Y'all makin' me bored, my patience been worn thin

Is kickin' new grey Diors right through these Mercedes doors