Benny The Butcher Connects With Damone Tyrell On "BeverlyMontana"

Aron A.
March 23, 2021 20:57
Damone Tyrell & Benny The Butcher connect for a heater.


Buffalo, NY is planting their flag in the rap game. It was just a few years ago when Shannon Sharpe got into it with Westside Gunn about Buffalo's rap scene and since then, the whole city's proved them wrong. Griselda is carrying the flag but Benny The Butcher's reach as a member of the label and the head honcho of B$F has proven his worth.

This week, the rapper teamed up with fellow Buffalo native Damone Tyrell for their new collab, "BeverlyMontana." Tackling gritty, East Coast sample-based production, Damone and Benny The Butcher come through with ferocious bars while putting on for their city with pride. Benny kicks off the track before handing the baton over to Damone to close it out.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Turned the team to a brand, that's seven-figures a year
There's eight seats in a lear, it only took my three years
Raw stampin', bring 60 large in a Dodge Magnum
Talkin' 'bout gettin' rich, I had dinner at Ross mansion

