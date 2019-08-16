Benny The Butcher and the whole Griselda crew has been putting in work for a hot minute. Over the years, they've come up from local rappers from Buffalo to respected MC's in the rap game. Westside Gunn and Conway made waves when they first signed to Eminem's Shady Records but they aren't the only ones from the crew with strong ties. Benny The Butcher recently announced that he signed a management deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. He recently sat down with KXNG Crooked on HipHopDX's Crook's Corner where he revealed some interesting advice Jay gave him.

The XXL Freshmen list never dictated who the next up in the rap game was, although it did highlight promising acts. These days, the XXL Freshman List is typically meant for younger artists in the game. Benny The Butcher recently revealed that Jay-Z actually told him to turn down the Freshman Cover and he had a pretty solid reason behind it.

"He let me know that when it's your time, it ain't gon' be no votin' or you ain't gon' have to share it," he said. "And he told me about a situation where he was in where somebody turned something down and showed him that it's okay to be you and take the work that you want to take. Take the work that you're comfortable taking for your brand. And he told me it ultimately worked out for him."

