Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn Join Conway On "Spurs 3"

Karlton Jahmal
December 20, 2020 10:22
Spurs 3
Conway Feat. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn

The Griselda Dynasty


The Spurs spent most of the late 90s and 2000s establishing themselves as a dynasty. The trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili was almost unstoppable. So it makes sense that Conway decides to grab his two Griselda labelmates for "Spurs 3." The single is a standout on From King To A God, and we highlighted it although it isn't one of the new tracks on the new deluxe edition. The Griselda dynasty is being built before our very eyes, and Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn make that apparent. 

The grimy lyricism meshes well with the gutter instrumental. Produced by Beat Butcha, "Spurs 3" features a haunting piano and an eerie xylophone that helps create this truly sinister street vibe. Of course, the Griselda-mates all hold their own, dropping bars about dripping jewelry, promiscuous women, and trigger fingers. 

Quotable Lyrics
For pots with powder 'round the edges, this the grind that I perfected (Uh-huh)
I had to dodge a lot of questions from crooked homicide detectives
In a raid, white boys with vestes piled 'round the exits (Remember that)
Sawed-off shotgun, double barrel, I filed it down symmetric, yeah (Nigga, ah)
I snap a finger, Scram'll clap the nina (Clap the nina)
You lost your bitch, I haven't seen her, the cash I bring in attractin' singers (Hahahaha)

SONGS Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn Join Conway On "Spurs 3"
