Benny The Butcher & Uncle Murda Link Up With ItzBizkit For "Straight Cap"

Aron A.
May 04, 2021 13:30
ItsBizkit connects with Benny The Butcher and Uncle Murda for their new collab, "Straight Cap."


ItsBizkit has gone from playing a heavy role behind the scenes to now, establishing himself as a rapper in his own right. The self-proclaimed 'Biggest Blogger In The World' has been releasing some straight heat over the past year. He connected with DreamDoll and Jadakiss on "Outside"  in October and now, he's teamed up with two of New York's grittiest wordsmiths for a brand new cut called, "Straight Cap." 

With New York getting ready to open back up, ItsBizkit connects with Benny The Butcher and Uncle Murda for a brand new banger. With ItzBizkit on hook duties, Murda holds down the first verse with an assertion of being the most disrespectful in the game before Benny swoops in with top-tier coke bars and an excellent reference to the Quavo & Saweetie Bentley debacle. 

Check the record out below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Life's a bitch, I count a quarter up while she sit on my lap
A plug from San Diego was all I had for a label
For breakfast, he had two 8Balls of coke and a bagel
She want every new bag but don't bring shit to the table
So when I leave, bitch, the whips comin' with me like I'm Quavo

