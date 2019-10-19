mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher & Smoke DZA Link With Pete Rock On "Statue Of Limitations" EP

Aron A.
October 19, 2019 09:24
Statue Of Limitations
Smoke DZA, Benny The Butcher & Pete Rock

Featuring Styles P, Conway & more.


The Griselda gang have had a great year so far. Conway, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher have been filling the void of gritty gangsta rap over dusty sample-based instrumentals which has been evidently missing in recent times. Benny The Butcher has now teamed up with Smoke DZA and Pete Rock for their brand new collaborative project, Statue Of Limitations. With six songs in total, the project was entirely produced by Pete Rock and hails features from the other two prolific Griselda labelmates, Westside Gunn and Conway, as well as Styles P.

Peep their new project and the tracklist below. 

1. By Any Means
2. Bullets ft. Conway The Machine
3. Smoked and Butchered ft. Styles P
4. 7:30 ft. Westside Gunn
5. Drug Rap
6. Toast

