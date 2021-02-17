Benny The Butcher & Mayhem Lauren Link Up With Icerocks On "Red Presidents"

Queens producer Icerocks is keeping the grittiness in East Coast rap alive. In the past decade, his catalog has expanded with collaborations alongside Mayhem Lauren, Flee Lord, and Madhattan, among others. While he's released several beat tapes in the past, he's now preparing to drop a full-length album titled Crossing The Rubicon at the top of March.

Icerocks slid through with his new single from the project, "Red Presidents." With assistance from Griselda's Benny The Butcher and Mayhem Lauren, Icerocks delivers a grimy East Coast record filled with sharp wordplay from the two MCs. The two rappers reflect on the street life and their hustles, from the streets to the rap game.

Check out the latest record from Icerocks whose project, Crossing The Rubicon drops March 5th.

Quotable Lyrics

A bullet to your head, quite fatal

Get your money and mind your mothafuckin' business

And it might save you

You know this rap shit was life savin'

I couldn't take it, every night I heard gunshots and dice shakin'