Griselda drops are always a treat and it looks like we have another solid album to look forward to.

Benny the Butcher and Hit-Boy have been teasing their collaborative album Burden of Proof on Instagram and though they've yet to announce a specific release date, the project seems to be coming into fruition.

The two took to IG where they previewed a cut off the upcoming album that features a verse from Weezy at his finest.

"Wayne on some carter 2 wave," Hit-Boy said on Instagram.

"I'm higher than everyone but almighty," Wayne can be heard rapping in the clip with his trademark humor and grandiosity. "I treat the white girl like a wifey, treat her like Aphrodite/Let a goddess satisfy me while I'm rolling the tightie."

Even though everybody seems to be remembering how good Wayne can rap, it's nice to have Weezy himself remind us from time to time.

It seems Hit-Boy has a knack for bringing the best out of artists, most recently bringing back the Nas that fans have been missing. If this Weezy verse is any indication, we can expect some big bars from Benny, who is surely not going to be outshone on his own track.

Are you looking forward to Burden of Proof? Let us know in the comments below.