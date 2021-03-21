mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Tap Rick Hyde On "Survivor's Remorse"

Aron A.
March 21, 2021 10:00
Survivor's Remorse
Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Feat. Rick Hyde

Benny The Butcher & Rick Hyde bring it back to Buffalo alongside Harry Fraud on this monstrous "The Plugs I Met 2" highlight.


Benny The Butcher and Harry Fraud did it again. The Griselda rapper and prolific East Coast producer slid through this week with the long-awaited sequel to 2018's The Plugs I Met. Arriving as the third project from Benny in the last 12 months, Benny proves that his shooting average is way above his peers in this rap game. He enlists artists like Fat Joe, French Montana, and Jim Jones to bring the album to life but one of the most honest collaborations comes alongside B$F's Rick Hyde. 

Benny The Butcher and Rick Hyde bring it back to the streets of Buffalo on "Survivor's" remorse. Alongside a harrowing vocal sample and monstrous drums, the two rappers reflect on their rise from the streets into the rap game, especially as many of their own friends haven't been able to witness a fraction of their success.

Check out the record below. What's your favorite track from The Plugs I Met 2?

Quotable Lyrics

The ones who expect the most favors ain't give you shit
I was the best cook, stepped on work with my right and left foot
Before you even knew how a connect looked
You know my pot game was textbook
Who sold more dope than us except Push? The proof is how my neck look 

