Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Serve Up "Thanksgiving" Visuals

Benny The Butcher and Harry Fraud drop off some raw visuals for "Thanksgiving," ahead of "Plugs I Met 2" dropping this Friday.

Early reports are in, and many are already speculating that Benny The Butcher and Harry Fraud's upcoming collaboration project The Plugs I Met 2 will end up lining plenty of best-of lists. Lead single "Thanksgiving" already sends a strong message, and now Benny and Fraud have come through to deliver some accompanying visuals for the track.

Off the top, it's clear that director The Wizard is moving to tell a story, opening "Thanksgiving" with Benny's people hearing word that the rapper had been shot. As the song kicks in, Benny returns to his formative neighborhood, surrounded by those very same loyal day-ones who continuously have his back. The camera captures a raw handheld aesthetic throughout, enhanced by shots of Benny as the plug, surrounded by goons and firearms.

An equally welcome sight is The Butcher standing on his own two, a sign that bodes well for his recovery progress. We can only hope that Benny continues to heal, as he'll have no shortage of new material to bring on tour once some semblance of normalcy returns to the live music industry. In the meantime, check out the new video for "Thanksgiving," and stay tuned for Benny The Butcher and Harry Fraud to deliver their new musica, The Plugs I Met 2, this Friday, March 19th.