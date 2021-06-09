Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Return With "Sink"

This song may not be brand new, but some fans have yet to hear it. Back in March, Benny The Butcher and Harry Fraud lit up the scene with the release of their joint project The Plugs I Met 2, and it quickly became an album that Hip Hop heads had on heavy rotation. Fraud's production was praised as it paired perfectly with the New York rapper's applauded lyrical prowess, and now they're back with the official release of one of the album's tracks, "Sink."

For those that obtained a physical copy of The Plugs I Met 2, you'd know that "Sink" makes an appearance on the tracklist as an additional song. However, it was only recently added to DSPs, so all fans can enjoy the single on their favorite streaming service. “While it’s not ‘officially’ on the project, due to the fact that [the song] was so popular with fans who had heard it, we always intended for all of our fans to have an opportunity to hear it, and add to your library,” the pair of artists shared in a joint statement, according to 2DopeBoyz.

Stream "Sink" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You was in the group of rappers with the fake watches

This the flow that got my side of the state poppin'

The trap small but it jump like Isaiah Thomas (Ugh)

I'm gettin' letters from the legends in the federal pen

Doin' eleven, down seven and just gettin' settled in (Ah)

[via]