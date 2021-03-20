Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Keep Solid On "Live By It"

Benny The Bucher emerged as the underdog watching the Griselda empire get built from the ground up alongside Conway and Westside Gunn but these days, he's standing on his own two as one of the hardest MCs out. The rapper's string in the last 8 months alone included the introduction of the B$F crew with a Gangsta Grillz tape, his second studio album Burden Of Proof, and now, the second installment in the Plugs I Met series with Harry Fraud.

Though packed with features, the best moments come when Benny and Harry are bouncing their chemistry off of each other. "Live By It" comes mid-way through the tracklist, following collabs with Chinx and 2 Chainz but it's arguably the most sobering moment throughout the project. Harry Fraud's cinematic production plays out as Benny describes the power and paranoia of carrying firearms with context to the Texas shooting.

Check out the record below. What's your favorite record off of Plugs I Met 2?

Quotable Lyrics

For a minute, robbery was my new profession

Pop up at your crib, dressed like UPS men

Show me where the money at or get your neck slit

And we don't even count it, onto the next lick

