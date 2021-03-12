mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud Drop "Thanksgiving" From "The Plugs I Met II"

Erika Marie
March 12, 2021 00:57
These two create magic every time they link and this is no different.


Two of the hardest working artists in the business are back and they're in full album release mode. Next week, Benny The Butcher and Harry Fraud will share their latest project, The Plugs I Met II, a follow-up to their 2019 collaboration, The Plugs I Met. The first installment of their joint effort has been praised far and wide, and with good reason, and by the sound of their single "Thanksgiving," Pt. II won't disappoint.

Fraud holds down an impressive production and The Butcher blazes through his hard-hitting bars about running the streets and the less glamorous side of making money. The Plugs I Met II arrives on Friday, March 19, and features guests including 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jim Jones, Rick Hyde, and a posthumous look from the late New York emcee, Chinx. Stream "Thanksgiving" and let us know your thoughts on this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Went and did that lil' bid, now my hoes ain't actin' the same (Damn)
Stressin', I did them sentences without stackin' no change
Gettin' high inside, knowin' my pride ain't matchin' my wage
Let me take you back to that blue building, back in the day
Where I trapped them two for fifteens, plus that was my age

