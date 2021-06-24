Benny The Butcher is the exact sort of lyricist that commands respect, to the point where he's already found himself breaking bread with the legendary JAY-Z on several occasions. On wax, he consistently sets the bar as a formidable competitor, and anyone looking to trade bars would be wise to come prepared with their A-Game.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

As it happens, The Butcher was recently putting in work in the studio, where he was joined by none other than Fabolous. Another rapper known for hard-hitting punchlines and elevated lyricism, Fab has proven time and again that he can go toe-to-toe with the game's most formidable spitters, a consistent risk to walk away with the scene-stealing verse.

Now, he's destined to spit bars with The Butcher, and fans are eager to see how the pair inspire one another in the booth. "This shit with me & @myfabolouslife sound like church music for hustlers," teases Benny, sharing a snapshot from their recent studio session.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

While Benny has not yet confirmed any details about his next project -- after all, he only recently delivered The Plugs I Met 2 -- it wouldn't be surprising to see the prolific BSF emcee drop off another album before the end of the year. There's also the chance that this collaboration is meant for Fab's next project, his first since Summertime Shootout 3 dropped at the end of 2019.

Check out Benny's exciting post below, and sound off if you're excited to see him and Fab's upcoming collaboration come to life.