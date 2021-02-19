mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher & El Camino Unite For "Immunity"

Mitch Findlay
February 19, 2021 09:42
Immunity
Benny The Butcher Feat. El Camino

Benny The Butcher and El Camino join forces ahead of their "Trust The Sopranos" compilation album, sharing lead single "Immunity."


Benny The Butcher and El Camino have been keeping it moving for a while now, and being that the pair are frequent collaborators, it was only a matter of time before they connected for a game-changing meeting of the bosses. Now, Benny and Camino have brought their two families together, BSF and TCF respectively, for the upcoming compilation project Trust The Sopranos. Boasting additional contributions from Che Noir, ElCamino, Ransom, Rick Hyde, Heem, and the late DJ Shay, expect this one to be another potent serving of grimy mafioso bars.

With the project landing on April 23rd, Benny and El have officially delivered the lead single "Immunity," which features a vintage-eighties sounding instrumental laced by BSF's very own Rick Hyde. Setting things off is El Camino, who spits some up-tempo bars as he slides over Hyde's production. "I took that bitch to the Waffle House," he raps, a man who knows exactly what he wants. "If her feet ugly I kick her out." Benny steps in next, catching a solid pocket as he reflects on his status. "Link with execs who don't know where no ghettos at," he spits. "Where they get hit and bring no purple medals back." 

With Trust The Sopranos set to land on April 23rd, check out the lead single now and sound off if you're hyped for this one to land.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

They know we're close on my level at
Walked in this bitch like what up where my cheddar at
Link with execs who don't know where no ghettos at
Where they get hit and don't bring no purple medals back

Benny The Butcher
Benny The Butcher El Camino trust the sopranos
