It's shaping up to be a good year with both Benny The Butcher and DMX poised to deliver new projects; the former's The Plugs I Met 2 and the latter's untitled project, which was recently confirmed to feature Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Bono, Usher, Alicia Keys, Pop Smoke, and Griselda. Naturally, hip-hop heads are eagerly anticipating the release of both albums, with many curious as to how their generation-blending collaboration will play out. Now, we may very well have an idea as to what it might sound like.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Benny The Butcher recently took a moment to preview an unreleased track, one that may very well be an upcoming collaboration with DMX. We say this because DMX happened to be vibing out to the track alongside Benny (and Zoey Dollaz, who was also present), though it's entirely possible that The Butcher was simply showing his buddies a sneak preview of the upcoming Plugs 2. While that remains to be seen, we'd love to hear X spit some bars over the jazzy boom-bap instrumental -- though he'd surely have his work cut out for him keeping pace with Benny.

Curiously, the beat sounds similar to one recently previewed by Royce Da 5'9, who was initially pitching it to Conway The Machine -- perhaps it somehow found its way into the Butcher's grasp. "Gave my life to this game, but what do I got," he spits. "Fathered these n***as how, I don't even know my pops / this flip phone that I got don't connect to the wifi." Should this indeed be the anticipated DMX and Benny The Butcher collaboration, it will most certainly be interesting to catch the It's Dark & Hell Is Hot legend back in his late-nineties bar-spitting bag. And if it's not -- you've gotta appreciate two elite lyricists showing mutual respect for one another's craft.

Check it out for yourself below, and sound off -- do you hope this is the DMX/Griselda collab?