Benny The Butcher & Diddy Pay Homage To Biggie On "10 More Commandments"

Aron A.
March 11, 2022 11:32
Via TIDAL

10 More Commandments
Benny The Butcher Feat. Diddy

Benny The Butcher gets the Bad Boy stamp of approval from Diddy on his homage to The Notorious B.I.G. on "Tana Talk 4."


The excitement around Benny The Butcher has remained high, and with the release of Tana Talk 4, it's only a sliver of what we're going to be getting on his forthcoming Def Jam venture. The rapper blessed fans with the fourth installment in his fan-favorite series, laced with 12-songs in total with appearances from Conway, Westside Gunn, Stove God Cooks, and even Diddy.

On "10 More Commandments," Benny The Butcher revisits Biggie's iconic Life After Death cut nearly 25 years later with a much-needed expansion. This time, Benny offers the playbook for getting out of the game, rather than staying in it. Daringer and Beat Butcha's hypnotizing production brings Benny into a zone where he's detailing how to maneuver through the streets in the social media era and graduating from a hustler to a boss. Diddy puts his stamp of approval on the record with a spoken word outro where he details the value of Black culture and the influence of the Black community.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Nineteen is don't ever burn the plug, dawg, that's silly shit
I had to mention it since this one wasn't on Biggie list
He knew y'all would have a hard time comprehendin' it
I mean, riskin' six-figure business for pennies is kinda ridiculous
Eighteen, you better test that work before you buy it
Yeah, of course, they gon' say it's fire, but you know these n***as be lyin'

