Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine Trade Heavy-Hitting Bars On "Tyson vs. Ali"

Though it's been said that comparison is the thief of joy, greatness is subject to testing against greatness, as it comes with the territory. While seen in various lights, the conversation and provocative nature of said comparison engenders new thought, illuminating multiple aspects of analysis – it being up to the beholder to determine positive or negative connotation. Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine delve heavily into this subject on the aptly named "Tyson vs. Ali" from Benny's new album, Tana Talk 4.

Brick innuendos and weight-moving metaphors surround the topic, but the song swirls around the greatness of different eras in Hip Hop. They both question whether or not being compared to those who came before or after has real vaiidity, as the game as shifted so much in short spans of time. While in the state of mind, they also consider themselves the best of right now, which holds more weight in their eyes.

Listen to "Tyson vs. Ali" below:

Quotable Lyric

They compare the greatest to the greatest like Boston v. The Lakers,

Question, do your legacy rest depending on where you rank amongst the

current and the late? If so, I feel like I'm straight,

But rapping and selling weight, I just had them genetic traits