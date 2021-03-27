Benny Blanco's produced some of the biggest hits alongside some of the biggest names in music but it appears that he hasn't completely adjusted to being constantly surrounded by celebrities. During a recent sit-down with Zane Lowe, he recounted a few awkward tales regarding his encounters with Drake which apparently included a brief run-in with the Toronto rapper in the bathroom at the Grammys. "Drake walks into the bathroom and he’s right next to me at the stall and I’m like, ‘What am I...’ … What am I going to say to him?” he said, noting that he ended up dashing out the stall.

Though that encounter took place about a decade ago, the pair ran into each other, once again, at the Grammys shortly after. This time, Benny, who brought his parents, sat next to Drake and Rihanna. He said his mom sat next to Drake while his father was seated next to Rihanna. “Then my mom is sitting there and she starts talking to Drake and she’s like, ‘You know, my son makes music.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, who’s your son?’ And then she was like, ‘Oh Benny Blanco.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, I love him. Yeah. Set us up. We got to...’ And then he literally switched seats with his dad because I think my mom was probably being so annoying that he actually switches," he said.

The two encounters finally culminated into a moment that he described as "straight out of a Seth Rogen movie." Blanco and Ed Sheeran were touring the roads of Canada around the time WATTBA came out when they were invited to a party at "some place that Drake owns." According to Blanco, there were approximately 67 women and six goofy men in the corner before Drake even arrived.

"We’re on the dance floor, doing the robot and then everyone’s hating on us at the beginning. And then eventually everyone’s like, ‘Okay!’ And we’re dancing with everyone. We start the party. And then Drake comes in, we have a small interaction," he explained.

Check out a clip from Blanco's interview with Zane Lowe below.

