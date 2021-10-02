Benji Drops Debut Spillage Village Album, “Smile, You’re Alive!”

At the end of September, Benji dropped his debut album, Smile, You’re Alive! in collaboration with the rest of Spillage Village. The 13-track project also includes features from names like Jordan Hawkins, My Favorite Color, and Mars Jackson.

“A whole lot has happened since we were here last, above all I’m just very grateful to still be here to talk about it. S/o my team, my family, my friends, and my fans, and my city,” the artist captioned an Instagram post from earlier this week.

“This album means so much to me I don’t think anyone will truly understand. But from the bottom of my heart thank you,” he wrote to his fans.

“Who knows what tomorrow holds but we have right now to celebrate life and be grateful. If tomorrow comes, same thing. Make the most of it. Love always.”

Benji first joined forces with Spillage Village back in 2020 after having toured with EarthGang on their Welcome to Mirrorland tour. Check out his debut project with the group below, and share your initial thoughts in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Rain

2. Zola Rose

3. Shine

4. East Side Bounce (feat. PK Delay)

5. Black Satin (feat. Jordan Hawkins)

6. No Kidding

7. Shake (feat. My Favorite Color)

8. Sanctuary

9. Elevate

10. Good Morning

11. Right On

12. C.U.E.U.P.U. (feat. Mars Jackson)

13. Wave (feat. Livefromthecity)