Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and son of Lisa Marie Presley, died at 27-years-old, Sunday, in an apparent suicide.

Keystone / Getty Images

Lisa Marie’s manager, Roger Widynowski, sent a statement to TMZ providing an update on the situation: "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," he said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

While TMZ adds that Keough tends to stay out of the spotlight, his sister Riley is a successful actress who has starred in Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey, as well as the Starz series The Girlfriend Experience.

Benjamin was known for his striking resemblance to his grandparents, Elvis and Priscilla.

"Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage." Lisa Marie said of Benjamin, "Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny."

Benjamin landed a record deal in 2009 worth $5 million, and is credited in a handful of small films but has not done much else publically. His father was musician Danny Keough.

[Via]