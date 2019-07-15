Benjamin Earl Turner Takes It To The Booty Club On "Yoni Pop"

Bay Area's multifaceted talent Benjamin Earl Turner has been consistent with each one of his drops. It's been two years since the release of his last project, Yell Pretty. He's been preparing for the release of his new project, Bad Nature which is due out later this summer. He came through with his new single, "Yoni Pop" over the weekend which serves as the third single off of the project. With production from Izaïah, Turner comes through with a dark and sleek banger readied for the strip club.

"I’ve never actually been to a strip club, but I know some dancers," he said in a statement about the song's inspiration. "I figure one day it’ll be my first time and I imagine in the song this is what it’ll be like. It’ll always be someones first time. And obviously, I’m pro sex-work, as we all should be. Autonomy over the body is crucial ya know?"

Quotable Lyrics

Kill it every night and they wallets in the casualty

Fuck a bitch n***a tryna skim over your salary

Pussy poppin' 'cause they only bring the revolution

I'm just sayin' ladies, time to start a stripper union