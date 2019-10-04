Benjamin Earl Turner's Debut Album "Bad Nature" Is Here

Bay Area native Benjamin Earl Turner has been leaving his fingerprints on some critically acclaimed albums in recent times. He might be from he West Coast but he's built a solid relationship with a few extremely talented artists from Chicago and added his own swag to their projects. He worked with Saba on ComfortZone and more recently, Noname's critically acclaimed Room 25. Today, he came through with his debut album, BAD NATURE which marks a culmination of the years he's put in grinding. Over the course of nine songs, Benjamin fuses elements of hip-hop, soul, R&B, and funk for an extremely smooth and fluid half-hour listen.

BAD NATURE follows the release of Benjamin Earl Turner's EP FUCK which dropped off at the beginning of the year. Since then, he's released singles such as "Had To" as well as July's "Yoni Pop."