The Cincinnati Bengals sent their fanbase into a frenzy when they announced last week that they would be bringing back their iconic white helmets for an alternative uniform in the 2022-2023 season. Bengals fans got their first look at their team's new look in a video posted on Twitter Friday morning.

The Bengals are coming off one of their most successful seasons in team history. They made their first playoff appearance since 2015, where they kicked off the first round by knocking off the Las Vegas Raiders and overcame the run-heavy Tennessee Titans offense in a second-round matchup. Led by young talents like second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs in an overtime battle, reaching their first Super Bowl since 1988. Prior to last season, Cincinnati hadn't won a playoff game since 1990.

The Bengals faced a daunting challenge in the talent-loaded Los Angeles Rams, led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. The Bengals fought a back and forth thriller, ending with a game-ending sack on Burrow from Donald himself. The Rams took home the Lombardi Trophy in a 23-20 thriller.



David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Bengals will hope to repeat the success they found next season and take home their first-ever Super Bowl title when the season starts.

