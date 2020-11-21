The Cincinnati Bengals placed Joe Mixon on injured reserve, which will result in the star running back missing a minimum of three weeks. Nursing a foot injury, Mixon has not played since Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Head coach Zac Taylor did not guarantee Mixon will return this season, emphasizing that he will return to the lineup when he is fully ready to go: "With some guys, we want to make sure that guys can play to their full potential when they're put out there, especially at the running back position," he said on November 13. "That's more on our end, just to be precautious, so that when he does go he's full speed and ready to go.

"Of course, if you know anything about this guy, he wants to play more than anything. Sometimes you have to protect him from himself."

Mixon has struggled this season with just 428 yards on 119 carries with three touchdowns through six games. Prior to the season, he signed a four-year contract extension worth $48 million.

"Thanks for all the wishes and prayers!" Mixon said on Twitter after being placed on IR. "I appreciate y'all and will be back better than ever."

The Bengals will play the Washington Football Team Sunday at 1:00 PM.

