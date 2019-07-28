The NFL season has not even begun, but injuries are already making big headlines. It's always unfortunate when an athlete gets injured, but it's even more discouraging when it happens during practice. This year, a practice injury has taken down one of the best wide receivers in the league.

ESPN is reporting that the Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver AJ Green has torn ligaments in his left ankle. Green got injured at the first training camp practice of the season at Dayton's Welcome Stadium. The injury is likely to sideline him six to eight weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Green, 30, only missed four games in his first five NFL seasons, but he has missed 13 games in the past three seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Green is not expected to be ready for the regular-season opener September 8 at Seattle.

Last season, the Bengals finished last in the AFC North with a record of 6-10. Green missed seven games during that 2018-2019 season with a right toe injury. That season was only the second time Green did not have at least 1,000 receiving yards in a season during his eight-season career. The Bengals have struggled to find playoff success, and this injury is already a bad sign for the unlucky team.