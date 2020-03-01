The Cincinnati Bengals intend to use the franchise tag option on their star wide receiver A.J. Green, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler

Scott Cunningham / Getty Images

Fowler reported the news on his Twitter: "The Bengals currently plan to franchise tag wide receiver A.J. Green, as they want him in Cincinnati in 2020 either through the tag or a longer deal, sources told @DanGrazianoESPN and me. A good selling point for the team's No. 1 pick."

The team is expected to take quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick in the draft.

The new pending collective bargaining agreement has caused negotiations between the team and Green, as well as Joe Mixon, to reach a standstill. If Green and the Bengals do not reach an agreement on a long-term deal by March 10, the team will use the franchise tag. Green's last deal was for four-year and worth $60 million.

“Give me a long term or just let me go,” Green told the Cincinnati Enquirer regarding the situation. He does not plan on participating in OTAs and possibly not in training camp if he gets hit with the franchise tag.

A franchise tag for the wide receiver position is worth $18,491,000 according to projections from OverTheCap.com.

Rehabbing from an ankle injury, Green did not play in 2019.