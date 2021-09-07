Ben Simmons has been one of the most hated players over the offseason. After a horrific string of performances in the playoffs, fans have been calling for his head, and now, he is looking to get out of Philadelphia for good. The star player wants to be traded and the Sixers are asking for a lot in return. At this point, it remains unlikely that a team will pay the steep price for Simmons, especially after the postseason he just had.

According to reporter Keith Pompey, Simmons is still mad at the Sixers, especially following the Doc Rivers incident. As many of you remember, Rivers questioned Simmons' ability to be a point guard on a championship team, and now, Simmons wants the Sixers to pay for not reprimanding the head coach. Based on this analysis, it looks like Simmons is out for revenge.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“There are teams that are interested in Ben Simmons, they just don’t want to pay the steep price,” Pompey told 97.5 The Fanatic. “Ben Simmons knows that, so they are saying why should we help the 76ers out when they feel like when Doc Rivers said what he said, nobody apologized, and Doc was never reprimanded.”

The Sixers situation continues to get more desperate by the day, especially with training camp starting this month. If Simmons chooses to hold out, we could be in for a lengthy dispute that could shake up the league.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

