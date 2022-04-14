Ben Simmons is a phenomenal player when he is feeling both healthy and confident. Over the last year or so, however, Simmons has been neither. His lack of confidence in the last postseason led to his rocky relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers, and it got to a point where he forced himself to sit out until he got traded. Eventually, it all went according to plan for Simmons as now, he is on the Brooklyn Nets.

Unfortunately, Simmons has yet to play a single game for Brooklyn due to a back injury. This has been quite frustrating for the team, especially since the Nets are gearing up for a postseason run where they will have to take on the Boston Celtics in the opening round.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania, there is quite a bit of good news surrounding Simmons right now. In fact, Simmons is planning to return between the dates of April 25th and April 29th. This means that he could be returning between games 4 and 6 of the opening-round series against the Celtics. This should be a pretty tight series, which means his addition to the roster will be a huge advantage for the seventh-seeded team from Brooklyn.

This continues to be a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.