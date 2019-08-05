Philadelphia 76ers All Star Ben Simmons posted a video on his instagram story over the weekend, detailing how he was unexpectedly turned away from the Crown Casino in his native Australia.

In the since deleted video, Simmons described how him and several friends were "checked" upon their arrival at the casino.

Per TMZ:

"I find it so crazy that the only guy who doesn’t get checked to go into the casino is this guy,” Simmons said while pointing to his Caucasian buddy.

"I get checked, Mike gets checked and Taj gets checked," Ben added. His white buddy then chimes in, "Not me!" While showing the security guards, Ben says, "Thank you, Crown Casino."