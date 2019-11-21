For years now, the narrative against Ben Simmons has been that he can't shoot a three-pointer to save his life. It's a pretty sad state of affairs when a point guard can't shoot from beyond the arc and NBA fans have taken every opportunity to slander his name. This offseason, Simmons has been working vigorously to get his shooting right and fans have been eager to see if he could come through with some more attempts.

In the preseason, Simmons finally made a three but fans were waiting for what he would do in the regular season. Last night, Simmons gave us his answer as he finally hit a three. The shot came early in the game when it went right through the basket, his teammates and fans ended up erupting with cheers.

Simmons has been one of the best young players in the game although shooting has always been his Achilles heel. With this one made attempt, Simmons is showing some much-needed progression as a player and 76ers fans are excited to see what he can do moving forward. The Sixers are a championship contender and if they want to win, Simmons will need to be on point.

Check out some of the best reactions to the shot below.