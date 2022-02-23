Ben Simmons is now on the Brooklyn Nets, and with his debut looming, fans are excited to see what he is able to bring to the table. Simmons is now filling James Harden's old role, although, fans should expect a much different style of play. Simmons isn't a guy who is going to take a lot of shots, but he is going to dominate the paint and distribute the ball, which is the perfect complementary play style for guys like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Simmons isn't known for being a good shooter at the free-throw line or the three-point line, for that matter, and fans have roasted him for it over the years. With that being said, Simmons is looking to right his wrongs from the past and show fans that he can be a versatile player in all situations.

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

In the video below, you can actually see that Simmons is now working with none other than Kyle Korver, who is one of the best shooters in the history of basketball. He is someone who is top 5 in three-points made, and now that he is a coach with the Nets, he can instill some of his knowledge into Simmons, who so desperately needs it.

Of course, Simmons has worked on his shooting in the past, to no avail. However, he has never worked with a shooter of Korver's caliber, which means he could very well be setting himself up for a productive final stretch of the season in Brooklyn.

