Ben Simmons has been taking some time off ever since returning to Philadelphia. After a tumultuous summer, Simmons has admitted to feeling some fatigue from everything that has gone on. His mental health hasn't been where it needs to be in order for him to play, and as a result, he has been missing from the Sixers lineup.

The team is much better with him on the court, however, they have managed to string together some wins in his absence. Regardless, it is clear that his teammates want him back, and they are ready to support him through whatever it is he's feeling right now.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Today, Sixers fans got some good news regarding Simmons, courtesy of Keith Pompey. According to the reporter, Simmons was spotted working out with the rest of his Sixers teammates, which is a good sign for the future. He was on the exercise bike and he even dribbled the ball around a bit, which is an indication that he is feeling a lot better than he did before. Of course, there is still no timeline on Simmons' return, but this is still a promising start.

The Simmons situation continues to develop, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.