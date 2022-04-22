As it stands, the Brooklyn Nets are down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Nets have only been outscored by a combined eight points, however, it's enough to put them in this hole. For the most part, this should be a very evenly matched series, especially since the Nets have players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately, however, Ben Simmons has been injured which is ultimately putting the team at a disadvantage.

Now, however, there are reports that Simmons will be back before the end of this series, as he is mostly aiming for Game 4 which is set to take place on Monday. Simmons is recovering nicely from his back injury, and Game 4 would be the perfect time to come back, especially if the Nets can win Game 3.

Elsa/Getty Images

While speaking to reporters today, Simmons touched on his potential return and what it will be like having to return in the middle of the postseason. As you can see below, Simmons isn't too concerned as he is mostly embracing his new reality.

“It’s a good challenge, but I’m looking forward to it, especially playing with these guys," Simmons said.

It will be difficult for the Nets to integrate him back into the lineup, however, the Nets have no choice as they are in a do-or-die situation. They can't afford to lose another game and Simmons could be the difference they need on defense.