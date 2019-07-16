Ben Simmons' sister, Liv, appeared to call out her brother's ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, recently in a series of tweets referencing women who are "known for dating athletes." Liv's comments came just days after Jenner was spotted on a yacht with Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, sparking rumors that the two are now dating.

Liv's subtweets included the following:

"I just wouldn’t ever wanna be known for dating athletes. Like imagine working your way through a league. Not a team a LEAGUE!" "I’d rather be crazy than be a hoe #facts"

While Liv never actually named Jenner, it's quite clear who she was referring to in her twitter rant. In fact, she even responded to one Kendall supporter, "I didn’t say any names but if the shoes fits WEAR IT."

Check out the series of tweets embedded below.

Jenner has been linked to several NBA players over the years, which recently led one fan to create a meme featuring the "Starting 5 Of NBA Players Kendall Jenner Dated."

The 23-year old model responded to the meme on Tuesday with a simple tweet: "2 out of 5 accurate, thanks."