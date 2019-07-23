Ben Simmons was recently given a huge 5-year, $170 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers thanks to his incredible play with the team over the last two seasons. Simmons is a huge part of why the team has found a bit of a resurgence and headed into next season, they are the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference. While Simmons has proven himself to be an effective player, there is still one part of his game that has been lacking over the last couple of years. If you're an avid NBA fan then you know this element is his three-point shooting.

Simmons has yet to hit a three-point shot despite being listed as a point guard. It's a shocking statistic that has led to ridicule and plenty of hilarious memes. In the video below, Simmons can be seen working out and playing against some willing participants. Simmons takes the opportunity to show off his jump shot and based on the video, it looks like he's improved quite a bit.

This should be music to the ears of 76ers fans who have had to watch Simmons get scared whenever he has a wide-open three. It's clear that Simmons wants to develop his game and a three-point shot would certainly put him in the upper echelon of the league.