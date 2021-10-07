Ben Simmons is never going to play another second for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite rumblings all summer that Simmons was done with Philly, the 76ers, their front office, his teammates and Sixers' fans, there was still a sense of optimism that the 6'10" point guard would somehow end up back in the red, white and blue.

In the past couple of weeks, that sense of optimism has completely died.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Simmons skipped Sixers training camp, losing out on more than $8 million and seemingly not caring. He made it clear he had no intention of returning to the team and after teammate and superstar Joel Embiid destroyed Simmons in the press for "disrespectful" tactics, the nail was hammered into the coffin.

Ben Simmons will never suit up for the 76ers again and with the NY Post reporting that the Aussie listed his Philadelphia apartment for sale, it looks like Simmons is trying to get as far away as possible from the City of Brotherly Love.

Simmons' apartment, listed at $3.1 million, features "three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, spanning 3,000 square feet," "hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings and custom furniture designed by Widell + Boschetti," a chef's kitchen with "a glass tile backsplash and an island, and the dining room has a large glass-encased, lighted wine display."

Complete with a custom-made king size bet, walk-in closets and a large, soaking tub, the Philly pad seems like a decent place to be but when an entire fanbase hates you and drags you through the mud, it's understandable why Simmons doesn't mind getting the hell out of there, especially knowing he just bought a $17.5 million L.A. mansion earlier this year.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It's clear that Simmons wants out of Philly and with reports that a handful of teams are interested in his services, it could be expected that the defensive stopper would be on the move soon, but the 25-year-old is entering the second year of a $177 million contract and that type of money will be hard to move, especially considering Simmons' offensive struggles.

What do you think of Ben Simmons putting his Philly apartment on the market? Where do you think he's heading next? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]