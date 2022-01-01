Everyone knows that the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia will be coming to an end soon. The Sixers star has not played a single game for the team this season, and he has made it clear on numerous occasions that he wants to be traded elsewhere. In the meantime, the Sixers are fighting for their lives in the Eastern Conference as Joel Embiid tries to carry a roster that is very clearly shorthanded.

As we head into the New Year, the trade deadline is quickly approaching, and many are curious as to whether or not the Sixers are actually going to do anything. In a report from John Hollinger of The Athletic, it was revealed that many around the league believe the Sixers would prefer to get this over with, which means a February trade could very well be imminent.

Per The Athletic:

"Despite the Sixers’ bluster to the contrary, the consensus opinion around the league remains that Philadelphia is more likely to act at the trade deadline than carry this all the way through ’til next summer, so as to avoid punting on a year of Joel Embiid’s prime. The counterargument is that the Sixers, as presently constituted, have been unimpressive enough that it might not hurt much to wait."

Regardless, Sixers fans should not get overly excited just yet. This is one of those things that can go south very quickly, especially if the Sixers ask for too much in negotiations.

